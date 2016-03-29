WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday asked for new a legal briefing in a challenge by
Christian nonprofit employers to a requirement under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law to provide health insurance to
female workers covering birth control, indicating the justices
are struggling to decide the case.
The order issued by the court asks for more information on
how contraceptive coverage can be obtained "in a way that does
not require any involvement" of religious employers. In the oral
argument in the case last week, the shorthanded eight-justice
court appeared closely divided, raising the possibility of a 4-4
split that would leave in place lower court rulings that backed
the Obama administration.
