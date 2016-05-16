WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ducked a major ruling on a challenge by Christian
nonprofit employers to an Obamacare mandate to provide female
workers health insurance covering birth control by sending the
cases back to lower courts for further proceedings.
The justices, who in previous decisions since 2012 fended
off other conservative challenges to the law, ruled unanimously
to ask lower courts to take another look at the issue. It did
not rule on the merits of whether an accommodation crafted by
the Obama administration in 2013 to ensure that the employees
receive contraception coverage violates their employer's
religious rights.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)