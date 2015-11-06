WASHINGTON Nov 6 The White House on Friday said it remained confident that the Obama administration could win a legal challenge over the Affordable Care Act's requirement to provide health insurance coverage of contraception.

"We continue to have confidence ... that the policy that we have in place appropriately balances the need for millions of Americans to have access to birth control, while also protecting the right of religious freedom," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday agreed to hear appeals on the case. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Von Ahn)