WASHINGTON May 16 The White House said on
Monday that millions of American women will continue to have
access to health insurance that they need, despite the Supreme
Court's ruling in a case involving contraception coverage under
the Obamacare law.
"We were gratified by the ruling today," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. "And this announcement
does ensure that millions of women across the country can
continue to have access to their healthcare. And it is a
reflection of something we have long believed: which is that it
is possible to prioritize both access to healthcare for
everybody while protecting the religious liberty of every
American."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will
Dunham)