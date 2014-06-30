WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Supreme Court's
ruling that some business owners are not required to provide
birth control coverage to employees puts women's health at risk,
the White House said on Monday, and called on Congress to make
contraception widely available.
"Today's decision jeopardizes the health of women who are
employed by these companies," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said at a briefing.
"We will work with Congress to make sure that any women
affected by this decision will still have the same coverage of
vital health services as everyone else," he said.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Annika McGinnis; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)