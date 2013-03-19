(Corrects headline and first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said U.S. copyright holders cannot block the resale inside the country of products they make elsewhere, a major case affecting the annual importation of tens of billions of dollars of gray market goods.

By a 6-3 vote, the country's highest court said the so-called "first sale doctrine" applies to copies of a copyrighted work lawfully made abroad. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech)