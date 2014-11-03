By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 3The case of the disputed
Sherlock Holmes copyright is hereby closed after the U.S.
Supreme Court on Monday left intact a ruling that said 50 works
featuring the famed fictional detective are in the public
domain.
The high court's justices, which like the eccentric
detective get to decide which cases to tackle, declined to hear
an appeal filed by the estate of author Arthur Conan Doyle, who
died in 1930.
The estate had wanted writer Leslie Klinger to pay a $5,000
license fee before a volume of new stories based on the Holmes
character, famed for his genius IQ, deerstalker hat and cocaine
habit, could be published.
The court's action means that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals ruling from June in Klinger's favor is the final word in
the case. The appeals court held that the 50 Sherlock Holmes
works published before 1923 are in the public domain as
copyright protections have expired.
The works depict the brilliant Victorian-era detective and
include references to his sidekick Dr. Watson, his arch-enemy
Professor Moriarty, 221B Baker Street, and even Holmes' cocaine
use.
The appeals court said only Conan Doyle's last 10 Holmes
works, which were published between 1923 and 1927 and have
copyrights expiring after 95 years, deserved protection.
Klinger is the editor of "The New Annotated Sherlock Holmes"
and other Holmes books. He had paid the estate a licensing fee
for a prior work but sued after refusing to pay another fee for
a compendium of new Holmes stories that he and co-editor Laurie
King were editing, "In the Company of Sherlock Holmes."
Their publisher, Pegasus Books, refused to publish the work
after the Conan Doyle estate threatened to stop sales by
Amazon.com Inc and Barnes & Noble Inc unless it received another
fee.
The case is Conan Doyle Estate v. Klinger, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 14-316.
