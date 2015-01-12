By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The Supreme Court on Monday
asked the U.S. government to weigh in on whether the justices
should hear a closely watched copyright dispute between Google
Inc and Oracle Corp over software used to design Google's
Android smartphone operating system.
Oracle sued Google in 2010, claiming
Google had improperly incorporated parts of its Java software
into Android. Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion on its
copyright claims.
The nine justices will take no further action on the case
until U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli files court papers
offering the views of President Barack Obama's administration.
The court is weighing whether to review a May 2014 ruling in
favor of Oracle by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit. There is no deadline for the government to file its
papers.
The case is Google Inc. v. Oracle Corp, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-410.
The justices also asked the Obama administration to weigh in
on a second case involving Google over whether it will have to
defend claims that its Street View mapping software violates
patents held by Vederi LLC after the Supreme Court declined to
take up the company's appeal.
In March 2014, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit threw out a district judge's finding that Google had not
infringed on four different patents.
Vederi sued Google in 2010. The company says Google
infringed on its patents, which concern ways of creating images
of a geographical area that can be navigated by computer.
Street View is a product that enables users to navigate
images of streets created from a series of photographic images
taken by cameras positioned on top of cars.
The case is Google Inc. v. Vederi LLC, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-448.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)