(Adds detail from decision and background)
By Lawrence Hurley
March 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday
ruled that basic elements in cheerleader uniform designs merit
copyright protection, handing a victory to the top American
maker of the garments in a decision with serious implications
for the fashion industry.
The justices ruled 6-2 to uphold a lower court's 2015 ruling
allowing a lawsuit by Varsity Brands Inc, the
dominant cheerleader uniform maker, accusing smaller rival Star
Athletica LLC of infringing on five of its designs to proceed.
In the majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas
and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel
Alito, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, the high court put
forth a two-part test for whether design elements warranted
copyright protection.
The justices said the "pictorial, graphic, or sculptural
features" must be "separable" from the design of a utilitarian
object. The features would also have to merit copyright
protection as a stand-alone work.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg concurred in the majority
decisions but said she would not have applied a "separability"
test. Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy dissented,
saying the elements could not be separated from the design.
The closely watched case centered on whether the stripes,
zigzags and chevrons that typify cheerleader uniforms can be
copyrighted, as Varsity contends, or are so fundamental to the
purpose of the garment that they should not deserve such legal
protection. Without such adornments, a cheerleader uniform might
look like the commonplace "little black dress," Star Athletica
argued.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)