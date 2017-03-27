WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday refused to hear a bid by major record labels to revive
copyright infringement claims against video-sharing website
Vimeo LLC for hosting content that included songs by famed bands
such as the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Beach Boys without
permission.
The high court's action was a blow to Vivendi SA's
Capitol Records and units of Sony Corp, which warned of
rampant online copyright abuse if a ruling by a lower court
shielding Vimeo from liability remained in place. Vimeo is owned
by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung; Editing by Will
Dunham)