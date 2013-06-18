By Joan Biskupic
| HAGATNA, Guam, June 18
HAGATNA, Guam, June 18 Steven Levin lives alone
on a boat docked off the coast of the Pacific island of Guam,
about as far away from the U.S. mainland as an American resident
can get. He has no wife or kids, no job, no phone or Internet
service.
But last year, the itinerant 64-year-old had something of
great value to elite lawyers half a world away: a case that
reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Within hours after the justices
announced that they would hear it, attorneys at some of the
nation's most prestigious law firms began pitching their
services to Levin, offering to represent him for free.
The fact that Levin's case presented a procedural question
stemming from a cataract operation - and not a momentous issue
of constitutional law or social policy - did not deter the
members of such firms as Akin Gump, Mayer Brown and Skadden
Arps. They tracked Levin down using the only contact information
they had, an email address he listed on his court petition, and
touted their high-court credentials.
"I have argued 31 cases in the Supreme Court, and have
briefed literally scores of cases there," Patricia Millett of
Akin Gump wrote Levin on Sept. 26, less than 24 hours after the
court issued its one-sentence order agreeing to hear his case.
Two days later, Paul Wolfson of Wilmer Hale wrote, "You may find
it useful to have lawyers representing you who have been before
the Court many times," noting, "I have personally argued there
20 times." Andrew Tulumello of Gibson Dunn boasted of his firm's
record: "We have argued more than 15 cases in the last several
years - more than any other law firm."
These emails, which Levin provided to Reuters, attest to a
little-known phenomenon at the apex of the U.S. legal system. A
small coterie of powerful lawyers at wealthy private firms
dominates the lectern at the Supreme Court. They work hard to
get cases, even if for some it means not charging for their
services. Racking up appearances at the Supreme Court - which
hears only about 70 cases a year - represents prestige and
publicity and, in some cases, the potential to draw high-paying
clients on other matters.
"It is important for the firm to be seen as regularly
participating in Supreme Court practice," Wolfson said in an
interview. He said appearing on Supreme Court cases raises a
firm's public profile and helps draw clients and recruit talent.
Another lawyer who emailed Levin, Joshua Rosenkranz of
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, explained in an interview why he
offered free representation. "I want to position myself for the
most important cases for the important clients across the
country," he said. "In order to land cases like that, I believe
one needs to be viewed in the major leagues. Arguing cases
before the Supreme Court is part of being in the major leagues."
He said he is not trying to rack up multiple cases each year but
rather to average about one a term.
Millett, who was nominated on June 4 by President Barack
Obama to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit, declined to comment on her correspondence
with Levin. Tulumello did not return calls and emails.
HEAVY HITTERS
The top sluggers include Paul Clement, who has argued 69
cases. A partner at the Bancroft law firm, he currently
represents a Republican-dominated group from the U.S. House of
Representatives seeking to uphold a federal law denying benefits
to same-sex married couples. Last year he argued the challenge
against President Obama's healthcare plan. Seth Waxman, of
Wilmer Hale, has argued 65 cases, including for Monsanto
in its successful case this year against an Indiana farmer who
wanted to use patented soybeans to generate new seeds without
Monsanto's permission. Another is Theodore Olson of Gibson Dunn,
whose March argument against California's prohibition on gay
marriage brought his total to 60.
These favored few rarely have to chase business, and they
did not write to Levin. But just beyond this inner circle of
power hitters is a larger group of prominent lawyers, many of
whom were assistants in the office of the U.S. solicitor
general, which represents the federal government before the
court. They monitor filings at the Supreme Court and check its
website on days the court posts its orders, hoping for a case
that will boost their numbers.
Indeed, Levin learned that the Supreme Court had accepted
his case only after the attorneys did. One day he went into
Guam's capital city of Hagatna, where he was working temporarily
as an intern at the Guam Attorney General's office, and
connected to the Internet from his makeshift workstation. When
he logged on to his email account, he first saw a series of
messages from lawyers he had never heard of. Then, he saw the
one from the Supreme Court.
On the way home, he bought a bottle of gin, and then fixed
himself a martini with lots of olives. He spread out on a settee
in his ramshackle boat, the "Mystic Moon," harbored at a marina
in Agat on Guam's western shore, and said to himself, "This is
the Supreme Court of the United States. I'm finally going to get
justice."
COURTS GIVE CONFLICTING ANSWERS
The Supreme Court does not explain its decisions for
accepting or rejecting petitions, but the justices are often
receptive when a lower court has struck down a federal statute
or if a weighty constitutional dilemma lands on their marble
doorstep. They also tend to take cases when lower courts have
issued conflicting answers to questions of federal law, as
happened in Levin's case.
In 2003, Levin entered the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam for
cataract surgery on his right eye. Once in the operating room,
he said, he had second thoughts. He began to worry about the
equipment and the type of artificial lens that was to be
inserted. He said he tried to call off the surgery but the
physician brushed him off. The surgery turned out to be
complicated and Levin underwent several follow-up procedures.
A hefty man with bushy eyebrows, a salt-and-pepper mustache
and a goatee, Levin said the surgery left him with corneal
edema, a condition that causes problems with vision. If he
closes his left eye and looks only through his right eye, he
said, things can be fuzzy. In an interview, Levin was quick to
pull down the lower lid to show the scarring.
In 2005, with the help of a local lawyer he briefly
retained, Levin sued the U.S. government in federal court,
contending that he was a victim of battery. The suit claimed
that a Navy doctor acting within the scope of his employment was
covered by a U.S. law, the Federal Tort Claims Act, that
suspends the government's usual immunity from injury lawsuits.
He asked for $3 million in damages.
The U.S. district court in Guam dismissed the case, and
Levin appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco. He also started studying for a paralegal certificate
at the University of Guam. After the appeals court, too,
rejected Levin's claim, he was ready for his final appeal. He
sat down and typed out a 22-page petition to the Supreme Court.
Then he emailed a printer in Washington, who prepared the
required hard copies and filed them.
Levin said he knew it was a long shot. "I wasn't holding my
breath," he said.
THE LAWYERS RUSH IN
The Supreme Court receives more than 8,000 petitions each
term, which begins annually on the first Monday in October. It
almost never takes a case from someone who doesn't have a
lawyer. Often, the attorney who handles a case in the lower
courts drafts the Supreme Court petition. If the case is
accepted, then a litigant may choose to keep that lawyer, or
turn to an appellate specialist.
Levin's success thus presented a rare, and ripe,
opportunity. And virtually all the leading commercial firms with
an appellate specialty tried to seize it - nearly a dozen in
total.
The attorneys worked whatever angles they could. Millett, a
partner at Akin Gump, played up her work in the office of the
U.S. solicitor general, telling Levin she knew his "opponent's
litigating practices." Neil Weare, writing on behalf of lawyers
at the Constitutional Accountability Center, a public-interest
law firm that specializes in appellate litigation, opened by
saying he had grown up in Guam. Going for the personal touch,
Weare said his mother in Guam "has had a lot of eye problems as
well."
Weare left the CAC in February to run a non-profit
organization that advocates on behalf of people in U.S.
territories. He said in an interview that he reached out to
Levin to find cases for CAC and to help someone from his home
island, because "it's not every day that a person from Guam gets
a case accepted." CAC President Douglas Kendall said, "We're
simply looking for an opportunity to break in ... where we have
a particular expertise or alignment with clients."
Several of the lawyers invoked their skill at handling the
media. "I would definitely use press connections to call
attention to the merits of your case," said Rosenkranz of
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He later told Reuters, "It was a
really interesting question of law, and I like sympathetic
cases."
EMAILS ABOUT SCREENPLAYS
Before he turned to a life on the sea decades ago, Levin,
who is originally from Los Angeles, worked as an actor in
professional dinner theater. He said he played the rabbi in a
Scottsdale, Arizona, production of "Fiddler on the Roof." He
later tried his hand at screenplays, none of which have been
produced. The lawyers' entreaties apparently emboldened him. He
began to envision a star turn for himself on a national stage.
As Levin responded to the emails, he asked the lawyers about
their possible legal arguments, but also asked for help selling
screenplays. He asked about tickets to fly round trip to
Washington. He thought he could even share the argument time at
the lectern, as he later told Reuters, perhaps to present
"prepared remarks."
In an email responding to lawyer Matthew Hellman of Jenner &
Block, Levin wrote, "My ultimate goal, beyond what I hope for
the SCOTUS case, is to serve as a legal assistant with a law
firm in New Zealand offices and as a co-producer of some
stage/screenplay material I have; all ideally, out of offices in
New Zealand with production components perhaps in Guam, perhaps
Australia and the US mainland."
Levin began circulating emails from the individual lawyers,
along with his responses, to all the other lawyers, trying to
get them to work together on his behalf. Separately, Levin
emailed the Supreme Court to ask if he could argue the case
himself. Kathy Arberg, spokeswoman for the court, said the chief
deputy clerk responded that "a party who is not a lawyer will
not be permitted to argue."
As Levin continued to dither and court officials grew
impatient, the court took an unusual step in what was already an
unusual situation: It appointed James Feldman, a former
assistant U.S. solicitor general, to present the case but not to
represent Levin personally. Feldman has argued 47 cases at the
Supreme Court. He lectures part-time at the University of
Pennsylvania law school and takes on a small number of clients.
He said he felt honored to get the assignment, which was unpaid.
Technically, Levin still could have hired his own lawyer,
but the court usually permits only one lawyer per side to
present the case at the lectern. Almost immediately, interest
from the other lawyers dried up.
'A CIRCUS'
About a week after Feldman had been appointed, Wilmer Hale's
Wolfson wrote Levin, "(M)y law firm is not in a position to
represent you, so I think you should stop corresponding with
me." He said there would be no role for his firm because, "Any
argument that can responsibly be made for you will be made by"
Feldman.
Three days later, Orrick's Rosenkranz was equally emphatic:
"Steve, I've told you as clearly as I can that I will not
represent you in this case and the firm would not be interested
in representing you in this or any other matter." Rosenkranz
declined in an interview to elaborate. Levin said that
Rosenkranz told him that he, Levin, had turned the process into
"a circus."
Feldman argued the case in January. On March 4, the Supreme
Court in an opinion by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ruled
unanimously that a person could sue the United States for an
alleged medical battery by a Navy doctor. "We find the
government's reading (of federal tort law) strained, and Levin's
far more compatible with the text and purpose of the federal
legislation," Ginsburg wrote.
The next morning, Levin was sitting at a computer in the
Navy hospital's first-floor library, where he sometimes spends
his time. He saw an email from Feldman, who had forwarded the
opinion to him. As he was reading it, the research librarian
came over to tell him his name had popped up on her Google
Alert.
He had won. It was a remarkable, against-the-odds victory.
His case could proceed to trial in Guam. But still, Levin said,
he wished he had handled things differently with the lawyers who
had volunteered their services. He said he had been overwhelmed
at first and got "a fat head." He would have waited to mention
his desire for help selling his screenplays at least until he
had gotten to Washington, and then, he said, "maybe over
dinner."
He said he has not heard from any of them since the Supreme
Court ruled. And he thinks he knows why: "They just wanted
another notch in their belts."
