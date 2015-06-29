By Joan Biskupic
WASHINGTON, June 29 Rancor over America's use of
capital punishment erupted at the U.S Supreme Court on Monday,
the final day of its annual session, as four justices read
dueling opinions aloud and two suggested the outright abolition
of the death penalty.
Justice Stephen Breyer, speaking for himself and Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said the safeguards that accompanied the
1976 high-court reinstatement of the death penalty have failed.
Breyer said more than 100 death row convicts had been exonerated
in recent decades and some innocent people had been wrongly put
to death.
One example he cited: Henry Lee McCollum, who was exonerated
by DNA evidence last year after 30 years on North Carolina's
death row.
"We believe it highly likely that the death penalty now
violates the Constitution," Breyer said.
Not since 1994 and the retirement of Justice Harry Blackmun,
whom Breyer succeeded, have any of the nine sitting justices
found capital punishment entirely unconstitutional. Blackmun
declared his view just before he retired. Earlier, only Justices
William Brennan, who served 1956-1990, and Thurgood Marshall,
1967-1991, consistently opposed the death penalty.
The sentiment of liberals Breyer and Ginsburg, who said the
ultimate punishment may disproportionately affect defendants
based on race and the state in which they live, is unlikely to
change the majority view on the nine-justice bench. Yet it
provided a dramatic high-point to the court's already-momentous
term and sparked reaction from both sides of the national
death-penalty debate.
The conservative wing prevailed as the court ruled 5-4 that
Oklahoma's lethal injection mix did not violate the U.S.
Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
Three condemned inmates had challenged the first drug of a
standard three-drug protocol, a sedative called midazolam. They
said it failed to achieve the level of unconsciousness required
for the subsequent injection of two drugs that paralyze an
inmate and stop his heart and are known to cause burning pain.
Speaking for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the
inmates failed to prove the ineffectiveness of midazolam or to
offer alternative methods that might entail less pain.
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who spoke next, criticized
the court's conservatives for endorsing "the chemical equivalent
of being burned at the stake."
Sotomayor said the majority had wrongly added a new hurdle
to death-sentence challenges, requiring proof of an alternative.
A "barbarous" method, she said, does not become less so because
it is the only method available.
After Breyer spoke, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia
simply could not resist dissenting from Breyer's dissent.
Scalia invoked the liberals' win in last week's gay marriage
case and said the death penalty, unlike same-sex marriage, has
been permitted under the Constitution for centuries.
