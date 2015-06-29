WASHINGTON, June 29 Rancor over America's use of capital punishment erupted at the U.S Supreme Court on Monday, the final day of its annual session, as four justices read dueling opinions aloud and two suggested the outright abolition of the death penalty.

Justice Stephen Breyer, speaking for himself and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said the safeguards that accompanied the 1976 high-court reinstatement of the death penalty have failed. Breyer said more than 100 death row convicts had been exonerated in recent decades and some innocent people had been wrongly put to death.

One example he cited: Henry Lee McCollum, who was exonerated by DNA evidence last year after 30 years on North Carolina's death row.

"We believe it highly likely that the death penalty now violates the Constitution," Breyer said.

Not since 1994 and the retirement of Justice Harry Blackmun, whom Breyer succeeded, have any of the nine sitting justices found capital punishment entirely unconstitutional. Blackmun declared his view just before he retired. Earlier, only Justices William Brennan, who served 1956-1990, and Thurgood Marshall, 1967-1991, consistently opposed the death penalty.

The sentiment of liberals Breyer and Ginsburg, who said the ultimate punishment may disproportionately affect defendants based on race and the state in which they live, is unlikely to change the majority view on the nine-justice bench. Yet it provided a dramatic high-point to the court's already-momentous term and sparked reaction from both sides of the national death-penalty debate.

The conservative wing prevailed as the court ruled 5-4 that Oklahoma's lethal injection mix did not violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Three condemned inmates had challenged the first drug of a standard three-drug protocol, a sedative called midazolam. They said it failed to achieve the level of unconsciousness required for the subsequent injection of two drugs that paralyze an inmate and stop his heart and are known to cause burning pain.

Speaking for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the inmates failed to prove the ineffectiveness of midazolam or to offer alternative methods that might entail less pain.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who spoke next, criticized the court's conservatives for endorsing "the chemical equivalent of being burned at the stake."

Sotomayor said the majority had wrongly added a new hurdle to death-sentence challenges, requiring proof of an alternative. A "barbarous" method, she said, does not become less so because it is the only method available.

After Breyer spoke, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia simply could not resist dissenting from Breyer's dissent.

Scalia invoked the liberals' win in last week's gay marriage case and said the death penalty, unlike same-sex marriage, has been permitted under the Constitution for centuries. (Reporting by Joan Biskupic; Editing by Will Dunham)