UPDATE 3-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' trading practices
* Will propose dispute resolution, more transparency (Adds comments)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a drug used by Oklahoma as part of its lethal injection procedure does not violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment, dealing a setback to opponents of the death penalty.
The court, in a 5-4 decision, handed a loss to three inmates who objected to the use of a sedative called midazolam, saying it cannot achieve the level of unconsciousness required for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Will propose dispute resolution, more transparency (Adds comments)
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - CEO Harlan Waksal's total compensation for 2016 was $13.4 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q5FnoC) Further company coverage: