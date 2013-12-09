By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday seemed poised to throw out an appeals court ruling that
upheld a $1.4 million jury verdict that a former airline pilot
won against his employer.
During a one-hour argument, the nine justices considered
whether Wisconsin Airlines Corp, a subsidiary of Harbor
Diversified Inc, was immune from a defamation claim
after employees reported a disgruntled colleague, pilot William
Hoeper, to federal authorities as a possible security risk.
In December 2004 Hoeper was pulled from a flight on which he
was a passenger by the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration after colleagues said he was in a mentally
unstable state and could be carrying a gun. Earlier that day,
Hoeper lost his temper during his fourth attempt at a training
test he had to pass to keep his job.
In a March 2012 ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld
the jury verdict in favor of Hoeper, saying it did not need to
decide whether the comments in question were false before
deciding whether the airline was immune.
A number of the justices seemed to take issue with that
conclusion on Monday, meaning the court could throw out the
appeals court decision and send the case back for further
review. It was unclear whether such action would mean Hoeper
could still win his lawsuit.
The airline says it is immune from the claims under a law
passed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that encouraged
airlines to share security concerns.
The 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act granted
the airlines immunity from possible defamation suits as long as
such reports were not intentionally false or misleading.
Among the concerns for some of the justices was that the
appeals court appeared to be relying on what the trial jury
concluded during its analysis of the immunity claim.
Justice Stephen Breyer said that the appeals court was "at
least ambiguous about the role the jury's finding played" in its
decision. The airline says a judge, not a jury, has to make the
determination of whether the allegedly defamatory statement
would have prompted a different response from the TSA if it was
true.
The administration of President Barack Obama supported the
airline, although U.S. Justice Department lawyer Eric Feigin
said the government would prefer it if a jury decided the
question.
That admission prompted a negative reaction from Justice
Antonin Scalia.
"That doesn't give me a lot of comfort," he said. He noted
that having a jury decide the issue based on emotive facts like
those raised by Hoeper could deter people from alerting TSA
agents to possible security threats in the future.
Chief Justice John Roberts did not appear to be as concerned
about the jury's role, saying that "a good trial judge" could
properly explain the law to the jury.
A ruling is due by the end of June. The case is Air
Wisconsin v. Hoeper, U.S. Supreme Court, 12-315.