By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Monday to consider whether an airline had legal
immunity from a defamation claim after employees reported a
disgruntled colleague to federal authorities as a possible
security risk.
Air Wisconsin Airlines Corp, a subsidiary of Harbor
Diversified Inc, says it is immune from the claims
made by former pilot William Hoeper under a law passed after the
September 11, 2001, attacks that encouraged airlines to share
security concerns.
The 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act granted
the airlines immunity from possible defamation suits as long as
such reports were not intentionally false or misleading.
Hoeper won a $1.4 million judgment against the airline over
an incident that took place in December 2004.
During his fourth attempt at a training test he had to pass
to keep his job, Hoeper lost his temper and left the training
facility in Virginia, according to court papers. From there he
went to Dulles International Airport to catch a flight to his
home in Denver.
In the meantime, Air Wisconsin colleagues told the
Transportation Security Administration that Hoeper was
disgruntled and may have a firearm under a program that allows
pilots to carry guns.
Agents subsequently took Hoeper from his flight and
determined he was unarmed. He was able to take a later flight.
The following day, the airline told Hoeper he was terminated.
The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the $1.4 million judgment
in a March 2012 ruling, saying there was evidence of "actual
malice" in the airline's actions.
The legal question before the Supreme Court is whether the
appeals court needed to determine first whether the airline's
report was true before deciding if immunity applied.
Oral arguments and a ruling are due in the court's next
term, which starts in October and ends in June 2014.
The case is Air Wisconsin v. Hoeper, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-315.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
David Brunnstrom)