(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 5 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday upheld the ability of federal prosecutors to broker
deals allowing corporate defendants to avoid criminal
convictions in a case involving a Dutch company accused of
illegally shipping aircraft parts to Iran and other countries.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit focused on
a so-called deferred prosecution agreement with aerospace
services company Fokker Services B.V.
The appeals court threw out a lower court judge's decision
rejecting Fokker Services' agreement pay $10.5 million to
resolve a criminal investigation into whether it had illegally
shipped aircraft parts to Iran, Sudan and Myanmar in violation
of U.S. sanctions.
The appeals court ruled that Washington-based District Court
Judge Richard Leon lacked the authority to issue an order in
February 2015 rejecting the agreement. Leon had described the
company's payment as "grossly disproportionate" given the
seriousness of its actions.
The appeals court ruling was authored by Judge Sri
Srinivasan, who President Barack Obama considered nominating to
the U.S. Supreme Court before selecting Merrick Garland, a
fellow appeals court judge.
Srinivasan did not address whether the financial penalty was
too low or not. "Rather, the fundamental point is that these
determinations are for the executive - not the courts - to
make," Srinivasan wrote.
Critics, including some members of Congress, have questioned
whether the Justice Department overuses deferred prosecution
agreements and whether judges should have greater oversight of
such deals.
Under deferred prosecution agreements, companies can avoid a
full-fledged criminal prosecution in exchange for agreeing to
take certain actions.
Prosecutors agreed in 2014 to defer and ultimately drop
charges that Fokker Services sent more than 1,000 parts,
technology and services to sanctioned countries between 2005 and
2010 without first obtaining a license, as long as the company
abided by the terms of the pact.
The Justice Department cited the company's efforts to
disclose the conduct, improve its compliance program and
discipline employees as reasons for the lenient treatment.
The case is U.S. v. Fokker Services, U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 15-3016.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)