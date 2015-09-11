By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday weighed whether judges should have greater oversight on
agreements between the U.S. Justice Department and companies to
resolve charges of corporate misconduct.
The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments over whether a
judge had grounds to reject an agreement by Dutch company Fokker
Services B.V. to pay $10.5 million to resolve a criminal
investigation of whether it illegally shipped aircraft parts to
Iran, Sudan and Myanmar in violation of sanctions.
The panel members indicated that judges do have a role in
approving so-called deferred prosecution agreements, in which
prosecutors agree to ultimately end a criminal investigation if
a company agrees to change its conduct. But the judges appeared
uncertain as to how much discretion district courts should have
to reject a deal.
It is unclear how the court will rule. Based on questions
asked by the judges, one outcome could be that the court
dismisses the appeal as premature, which would be a loss for the
Justice Department and the company, but would not definitely
resolve the legal question.
"You have a steep hill to climb," Judge David Sentelle told
government lawyer Aditya Bamzai.
The question is whether U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in
Washington crossed the line in his February decision rejecting
the deal. He described the payment as "grossly disproportionate"
given the seriousness of the company's actions.
Under questioning from Sentelle and Judge Laurence
Silberman, Bamzai conceded that a district court could, in
limited circumstances, reject an agreement.
But Bamzai said Leon had "gone well beyond" what was
appropriate.
Critics, including some members of Congress, have questioned
whether the Justice Department over-uses deferred prosecution
agreements and whether judges should have greater oversight of
such deals.
Prosecutors agreed in June 2014 to defer and ultimately drop
charges that Fokker sent more than 1,000 parts, technology and
services to sanctioned countries between 2005 and 2010 without
first obtaining a license, as long as the company abided by the
terms of the pact.
The Justice Department cited the company's efforts to
disclose the conduct, improve its compliance program and
discipline employees as reasons for the lenient treatment.
The case is U.S. v. Fokker Services, U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 15-3016.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Dan Grebler)