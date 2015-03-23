By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 23
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by DirecTV Inc
concerning the satellite television provider's efforts to
enforce arbitration agreements its customers in California have
signed.
The high court agreed to review a decision by a state
appeals court in California that found that consumers were not
bound by a provision in the company's customer agreement
preventing disputes being resolved on a class-wide basis.
The company says that disagreements must be resolved
individually via private arbitration.
Consumer advocates have criticized the increased use of
arbitration agreements that they say deny customers the
opportunity to vindicate their rights in court.
The litigation dates back to 2008 when Amy Imburgia and
Kathy Grenier filed class action lawsuits saying that DirecTV
had violated state law by imposing cancellation fees.
DirecTV says the April 2014 ruling by the California Court
of Appeal, Second District in favor of the consumers conflicts
with a 2013 decision the company won on the same matter that was
issued by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals.
The high court will hear the case during its next term,
which starts in October and ends in June 2016.
The case is DirecTV Inc. v. Imburgia, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-462.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)