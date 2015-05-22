By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 22If the state of Texas prevails
in a civil rights case about to be decided by the U.S. Supreme
Court, landlords and developers will have an easier time
defending themselves in housing discrimination lawsuits.
But the biggest beneficiary of a win for Texas could well be
Wall Street.
The case alleges that the way Texas allocates low-income
housing credits violates the 1968 Fair Housing Act, an issue
with little direct connection to banking. But trade groups
representing banks and other financial services companies hope
that the high court will set a legal precedent in its ruling
that could also be used to defend against lending discrimination
lawsuits.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and at least a dozen other
business groups have submitted friend-of-the-court briefs
supporting Texas's position in the case.
At the heart of the dispute is a legal theory known as
"disparate impact," which has long been criticized by business
groups. The theory allows minorities and others, including the
disabled and the elderly, to prove illegal discrimination simply
by showing that a practice has the effect of discriminating
against them, even if they cannot prove intentional
discrimination.
In the pending case, Texas Dept. of Housing and Community
Affairs v. The Inclusive Communities Project, civil rights
groups are alleging that the state's allocation of low-income
housing credits discriminates against minorities. Texas has
countered that it awards credits without regard to race, and
that the Fair Housing Act should apply only to cases of
intentional discrimination.
Business groups see parallels between the housing law and
the similarly worded Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974, which
empowers the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to bring
lending discrimination actions against financial services
companies. The Fair Housing Act covers home mortgages but not
other types of lending.
A sweeping ruling in the case, which could be decided as
soon as next week, would provide a weapon for business groups to
attack the consumer bureau.
Jess Sharp, who works on lending issues at the Chamber of
Commerce, said that if the court throws out disparate impact
theory under the Fair Housing Act, "it severely undercuts" the
consumer bureau's argument that it can be used to enforce the
fair lending law.
A spokesman for the bureau declined to comment.
DEPLOYED FOR DECADES
Disparate impact theory has been widely employed for decades
under both the housing and lending laws to extract huge payouts
from banks, developers and other businesses and require them to
change their conduct. Proving disparate impact is much easier
than showing intentional discrimination.
The U.S. Justice Department, citing both the housing and the
lending laws, used the disparate impact theory in cases arising
from the 2008 housing crash. In 2012, Wells Fargo agreed to a
$175 million settlement over claims it discriminated against
black and Hispanic customers by, among other things, steering
them toward subprime mortgages.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, relying on the
Equal Credit Opportunity Act, recently used disparate impact
theory in its series of probes into auto lending pricing
polices. The bureau said various lenders unfairly calculated
interest rates on car loans, leading Hispanics and Asians to pay
more than whites. In December 2013, Ally Financial Inc agreed to
pay $98 million to settle one investigation.
The Supreme Court has not weighed in on the use of disparate
impact theory under either law.
The Mortgage Bankers Association and other lenders said in a
friend of the court brief backing Texas filed in November that
they abhor discrimination but that disparate impact theory
"allows challenges to legitimate business practices."
The banks say they use neutral criteria when assessing risk,
and while that might result in certain groups being treated more
favorably, it does not mean the practice is unfair.
Civil rights groups such as the National Association for the
Advancement of Colored People say the business community is
overstating the economic burden of disparate impact theory.
When the Texas case was argued on Jan. 21, the nine justices
appeared closely divided along ideological lines, with liberals
voicing support for the theory and conservatives opposed. Based
on the questions asked from the bench, conservative Antonin
Scalia could be the deciding vote.
