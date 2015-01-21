BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared torn as it weighed whether to narrow the scope of discrimination claims made under the landmark Fair Housing Act.
Based on the one-hour oral argument, there is no clear majority on the nine-justice bench. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.