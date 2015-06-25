* Unexpected 5-4 ruling is victory for civil rights groups
* Suits allowed without evidence of discriminatory intent
* Lenders, insurers oppose such lawsuits
(Recasts lead, adds Chamber of Commerce reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 25 A divided U.S. Supreme Court
on Thursday embraced a broad interpretation of discrimination
claims allowed under the landmark Fair Housing Act, a blow to
lenders and insurers that face such lawsuits and had urged the
court to curb them.
In a 5-4 decision in a major civil rights case out of Texas,
the court preserved a legal tool that has been used for decades
to bring bias lawsuits over actions that have a discriminatory
effect even with no evidence of discriminatory intent.
The unexpected ruling was a triumph for civil rights
activists, who had feared the justices would rein in these
lawsuits, and the administration of President Barack Obama,
which had asked the justices to allow such claims to continue.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who often casts the
deciding vote in close cases, joined the court's four liberals
in the majority.
"By recognizing that laws, policies and practices with
unjustified discriminatory effects are inconsistent with the
Fair Housing Act, today's decision lends support to hard-working
Americans who are attempting to find good housing opportunities
for themselves and their families," U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch said.
The case involved Inclusive Communities Project Inc, a
nonprofit group that claimed Texas violated the law by
disproportionately awarding low-income housing tax credits to
developers owning properties in poor, minority-dominated
neighborhoods. The group works to place low-income tenants in
the more wealthy, majority white suburbs of Dallas.
The Texas case was closely watched by lenders and insurance
companies, which say they are unfairly targeted. Industry groups
say companies use neutral criteria when assessing risk. Based on
how the law has been interpreted for decades, lawsuits could be
filed over legitimate business practices, they argue.
Although a broad win for civil rights advocates on the legal
theory, Kennedy, writing for the court, indicated in the ruling
that the Texas plaintiffs ultimately could lose when the case
returns to lower courts.
The court was considering whether the 1968 law allows for
"disparate impact" claims in which plaintiffs need to show only
the discriminatory effect of a particular practice and not
evidence of discriminatory intent. There was no dispute over the
law's prohibition on openly discriminatory acts in the sale and
rental of housing.
For decades, disparate impact claims have been a way for
lawyers representing blacks and other minorities to target
policies that do not directly discriminate yet have the effect
of putting certain groups at a disadvantage.
Kennedy wrote that Congress indicated in 1988 when it
amended the law that it intended disparate impact claims to be
available.
"It permits plaintiffs to counteract unconscious prejudices
and disguised animus that escape easy classification," Kennedy
added.
Kennedy also made clear there are limits to the types of
claims allowed, saying "statistical disparity" alone is not
enough. Plaintiffs must "point to a defendant's policy or
policies causing that disparity," Kennedy added.
'INEFFECTIVE AND UNFAIR'
The disparate impact theory is opposed by business interests
because it allows for a broad range of business decisions
related to housing to be subject to civil rights litigation.
"Discrimination has no place in the United States, and the
government should be equipped to hold accountable those who
practice it. However, disparate impact is ineffective and
unfair, and will ultimately harm those it is intended to
protect," said David Hirschmann, president of the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.
Hirschmann welcomed what he called "severe limitations"
imposed by the court on what kind of claims can be made.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a dissenting opinion that the
ruling will "have unfortunate consequences for local government,
private enterprise, and those living in poverty."
Alito cited an earlier case in which what he called a city's
good faith attempt to fix "deplorable housing conditions" for
renters was subjected to a legal challenge under the theory.
National civil rights groups had tried to keep the issue
away from the conservative-leaning high court. In the past three
years, two other cases that raised the same question about the
scope of fair-housing law were taken up by the high court but
settled with the help of the rights groups before the justices
could rule.
Under Chief Justice John Roberts' leadership, a five-justice
conservative majority previously had curtailed remedies for race
discrimination in a series of cases involving federal voting
rights, promotion tests for firefighters and integration plans
designed to balance out whites and blacks throughout a school
district and offset segregated housing.
"The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to
stop discriminating on the basis of race," Roberts wrote in
2007.
The case is Texas Department of Housing and Community
Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-1371.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)