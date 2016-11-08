(Adds details from arguments, paragraph 5)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday indicated it could allow Miami to pursue lawsuits
accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and
Hispanic home buyers resulting in loan defaults that drove down
city tax revenues and property values.
The eight justices heard arguments in appeals filed by Bank
of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co challenging
a lower court's decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida
city against the banks. The cases were filed under the Fair
Housing Act, a federal law outlawing discrimination in housing.
In September 2015, the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to dismiss such
lawsuits by the city against Bank of America, Wells Fargo and
Citigroup Inc. Citigroup decided not to appeal to the
Supreme Court. If the court splits 4-4, the 11th Circuit ruling
would stand and Miami would prevail, but no national precedent
would be set.
Based on the questions asked by the justices, it appeared
unlikely the banks would gain the five votes needed to win the
case outright. But it was possible that a ruling for Miami could
allow the lawsuits to move forward while narrowing the scope of
the cases and potentially lowering the amount of damages the
city could win.
Chief Justice John Roberts seemed most skeptical of the
city's lawsuit, at one point questioning whether a loss of
property taxes could count as a direct injury that could give
rise to a lawsuit. Roberts said the city's alleged injuries are
"derivative of the injury to the homeowners who had the subprime
mortgages and who suffered the foreclosure and so on."
Fellow conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who could cast
the key vote to avoid a 4-4 split, seemed somewhat sympathetic
to the banks, particularly over the amount of damages they could
face.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan was among those who seemed open
to the case moving forward, saying the Fair Housing Act was
designed to address harms to communities, not just individuals.
"Who better than the city to recognize that interest and
assert it?" Kagan said.
The banks have said a ruling favoring Miami would lead to a
surge of similar suits.
The court is due to rule by the end of June.
Miami accused Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup of
steering non-white borrowers into higher-cost loans they often
could not afford, even if they had good credit.
The city said the banks' conduct caused Miami to lose
property tax revenues, drove down property values and required
the city to pay the costs of repairing and maintaining
properties that went into foreclosure due to discriminatory
lending.
Several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Oakland, have
launched similar lawsuits.
