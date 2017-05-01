(Adds comment from Wells Fargo, paragraph 11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled that cities may sue banks over predatory mortgage
lending to minorities that harms municipal finances, but cast
doubt on whether such cases can succeed by throwing out a lower
court decision that had allowed litigation brought by Miami to
move forward.
The court, ruling 8-0, tossed out a ruling by the
Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that had
permitted Miami's lawsuits against major banks but gave the city
another chance to make its case before a lower court.
Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co
had challenged the appeals court's decision to permit the suits
by the Florida city against the banks. The Supreme Court ruling
also affects a related case brought by Miami against Citigroup
Inc.
Miami said Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup
steered non-white borrowers into higher-cost and riskier loans
they often could not afford, even if they had good credit. As a
result of this alleged discriminatory lending, Miami said,
property values declined because of the high rate of loan
defaults that led to foreclosures. The city said it lost
property tax revenue and was forced to pay to repair and
maintain properties that went into foreclosure.
Writing for the court, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said
Miami had the legal standing to sue the banks but needed to
present more evidence that the injuries it claims to have
suffered were tied to alleged violations of the federal Fair
Housing Act.
The ruling was a partial victory for both sides.
In Miami's favor, the justices, on a separate 5-3 vote with
conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's
four liberal justices, did not throw out the lawsuit altogether
and embraced the principle that cities can in some circumstances
sue under the law.
"We are pleased that the Supreme Court validated the city's
standing to bring its claims under the Fair Housing Act. We look
forward to litigating this case further in federal court," said
Victoria Mendez, Miami's city attorney.
The banks can point to the fact that the lower court ruling
permitting Miami's lawsuits was thrown out unanimously. They now
get a second chance to argue why Miami's claims should not move
forward.
"We believe these claims are without merit and we will
continue to defend our interests in this matter," Bank of
America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said.
Tom Goyda, a spokesman for Wells Fargo, said that under the
standard set by the court, "it will be very difficult for Miami
or any other municipality to show the required connection
between the claimed damages and unsubstantiated allegations
about our lending practices, which do not reflect how we operate
in the communities we serve."
LEGAL STANDING
Miami accused the banks of a decade of lending
discrimination in its residential housing market. Other U.S.
cities, including Los Angeles and Oakland, have launched similar
lawsuits.
Miami filed the cases in 2013, in the aftermath of the U.S.
financial crisis. The city sued under the housing law, which
prohibits discrimination in housing sale, rental and financing.
Three of the court's conservative justices, Clarence Thomas,
Samuel Alito and Anthony Kennedy, said they would have thrown
out the lawsuit altogether.
In order to demonstrate the connection between the alleged
violation and the harm suffered, "a plaintiff must do more than
show that its injuries foreseeably flowed from the alleged
statutory violation," Breyer wrote.
The appeals court in September 2015 overturned a lower
court's decision to dismiss lawsuits by Miami against the banks.
Citigroup Inc decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Business interests have sought to narrow the scope of the
Fair Housing Act in an effort to ward off expensive litigation.
In 2015, the Supreme Court ruled in a major Fair Housing Act
case from Texas, upholding a broad interpretation of
discrimination claims allowed under that law, in a setback to
lenders and insurers. Then, Kennedy joined the liberal justices
in the majority.
Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was not on the
court when the case was argued in November, did not participate
in Monday's ruling.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)