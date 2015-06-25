WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday embraced a broad interpretation of the type of civil
rights allegations that can be made under the landmark Fair
Housing Act by ruling that the law allows for discrimination
claims based on seemingly neutral practices that may have a
discriminatory effect.
On a 5-4 vote in a major civil rights case, the court handed
a victory to civil rights groups and the administration of
President Barack Obama, which had backed a Texas nonprofit that
claimed the state violated the law by disproportionately
awarding low-income housing tax credits to developers who own
properties in poor, minority-dominated neighborhoods.
