WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the
green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory
mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the
city another chance to argue its case.
The court ruled 8-0 in tossing out the ruling in favor of
Miami by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co had
challenged the decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida
city against the banks. Three justices said they would have
thrown out the lawsuit altogether. Newly appointed Justice Neil
Gorsuch did not participate.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)