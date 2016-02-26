(Adds details, background)
Feb 26 Dow Chemical Co agreed to pay
$835 million to settle a decade-long lawsuit on price fixing,
saying it had less chance of winning its petition at the Supreme
Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
Dow, which is in the process of merging with Dupont,
said on Friday it decided to settle, without admitting any
wrongdoing, citing "growing political uncertainties due to
recent events within the Supreme Court."
The chemicals company was found liable by a federal jury in
Kansas in February 2013 in the class-action lawsuit, which
alleged Dow had conspired to artificially inflate polyurethane
prices.
Dow filed a petition in the Supreme Court arguing that the
judgment violated class action law in multiple ways,
particularly with respect to two rulings authored by Justice
Scalia, one in 2011 favoring Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
another in 2013 favoring Comcast Corp.
Justice Scalia died earlier this month. The next justice
could tilt the balance of the nation's highest court, which was
left with four conservatives and four liberals.
"While Dow is settling this case, it continues to strongly
believe that it was not part of any conspiracy and the judgment
was fundamentally flawed as a matter of class action law," the
company said in a statement on Friday.
Several companies, including Dow, had been accused by
customers in a 2005 lawsuit of conspiring to fix prices of
urethane chemicals in the preceding six years.
Dow was the only defendant not to settle and was found
liable in February 2013 by a federal jury in Kansas for $400
million in damages.
That sum was tripled under antitrust law to $1.2 billion,
and then reduced to $1.06 billion plus interest because of other
settlements. Dow agreed to settle by paying $835 million.
Dow on Friday also noted that the U.S. Department of Justice
had closed its own investigation in 2007 without taking any or
proposing any action against the company.
