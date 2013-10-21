WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to consider whether a unit of Thomson Reuters
Corp can obtain and sell information on drivers
provided by state agencies without violating a federal privacy
law.
The decision not to hear the matter represented a win for
the commercialization of publicly available information,
although U.S. law remains mixed on the subject.
A class action lawsuit against West Publishing Corp, which,
like the Reuters news agency, is part of Thomson Reuters,
alleged that the practice of acquiring and selling the data
violated the Driver's Privacy Protection Act.
The plaintiffs, holders of state identity cards, said that
West had obtained such information directly from 29 states and
the District of Columbia and, in some instances, from other
entities that already had acquired it.
A federal judge in Missouri said the case could go ahead but
was reversed by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an
April ruling. Monday's Supreme Court ruling effectively allows
the appeals court ruling to stand.
Under federal law, certain types of information are
permitted to be disclosed by state agencies and, in some cases,
re-sold by third parties like West.
West said it obtained the records purely for the uses
permitted under the law. The information can, for example, be
provided to insurance companies pursuing claims or to an
employer seeking to verify if a worker has a valid commercial
driver's license.
In seeking the high court's attention, the plaintiffs cited
a Supreme Court ruling from June that addressed the same federal
law.
In that case, the Supreme Court held on a 5-4 vote that
lawyers cannot gather personal information about drivers from
state databases when seeking plaintiffs for potential lawsuits.
The case hinged on language in the law that allows access to the
data for lawyers pursuing an "investigation in anticipation of
litigation."
West's lawyers played down the significance of that ruling
in court papers, saying it dealt with a different section of the
law.
Thomson Reuters spokesman John Shaughnessy said in a
statement that the company was pleased with the high court's
decision. "We believe the use of driver's license and motor
vehicle information within accepted guidelines can be of great
value in supporting the work of law enforcement, investigative,
legal and government professionals," he said.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is Johnson v. West Publishing Corp, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-218.