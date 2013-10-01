By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Tuesday to consider whether a police officer needs to act on
more than just an anonymous tip when stopping a suspected
drunken or reckless driver.
The court said it would hear the joint appeal filed by
Lorenzo Prado Navarette, a driver pulled over by a California
Highway Patrol officer in 2008, and Jose Prado Navarette, his
passenger.
The officer was acting on a phoned-in tip that the pickup
truck the two men were traveling in had run the caller off the
road. After pulling the truck over, the officer found four bags
of marijuana.
The two men subsequently pleaded guilty to transporting
marijuana. Based on court papers, it was unclear whether the men
were related. Their lawyer was not immediately available for
comment.
The legal question before the Supreme Court is whether a
police officer stopping a vehicle needs to observe evidence of
reckless driving first-hand to meet the U.S. Constitution's
requirement of "reasonable suspicion." If the men win the case,
the evidence the officer seized during the stop could no longer
be admitted as evidence.
Four years ago, the Supreme Court decided against hearing a
similar case about the legal justification for traffic stops.
Chief Justice John Roberts disagreed, saying the nine-member
court should hear what was "an important question that is not
answered by our past decisions."
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's new
term, which starts on Monday and ends in June.
The case is Navarette v. California, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-9490.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Lisa Von Ahn)