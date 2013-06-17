BRIEF-Nicox receives FDA approval of Zerviate1 0.24 pct
* Nicox receives FDA approval of ZERVIATE1 (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Federal Trade Commission can challenge deals that brand-name drug companies make with generic rivals to keep cheaper products off the market.
On a 5-3 vote, with Justice Samuel Alito recused, the court handed a loss to the companies involved in the settlement the court was examining, brand name drug maker Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is now owned by AbbVie, and generic drug makers Actavis Inc predecessor Watson Pharmaceuticals, Paddock Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical Cos.
* Nicox receives FDA approval of ZERVIATE1 (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harris Corp says has been awarded contracts to provide boeing with sonobuoy launching technology for U.S. Navy's p-8a anti-submarine aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: