WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 18 Rielle Hunter, John
Edwards' former mistress, writes in her new book that the
two-time presidential candidate told her he had at least two
previous affairs and also fabricated three other relationships
so she would not become too attached, ABC News reported.
Hunter's book, "What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our
Daughter, and Me," is set to be released on June 26. It follows
Edwards' federal trial in North Carolina, which ended in May
with an acquittal on one campaign finance charge and a mistrial
on five others after the jury deadlocked.
The Justice Department announced last week that it would not
re-try the former U.S. senator.
Edwards, 59, was accused of seeking more than $900,000 from
two wealthy supporters to conceal Hunter and her pregnancy with
his child from voters during his unsuccessful bid to win the
Democratic presidential nomination four years ago.
At the time, Edwards' wife, Elizabeth, was battling cancer.
She died in December 2010.
ABC News said it had obtained a copy of Hunter's book, in
which she defends John Edwards' innocence in the criminal case
while also revealing that he had affairs with at least two other
women prior to 2004.
Hunter said Edwards made up three additional mistresses -
supposedly in Chicago, Los Angeles and Florida - during the
early part of their relationship, which began after they met at
a New York City hotel in February 2006, because he did not want
Hunter to become too attached to him.
She said Edwards told her he had broken up with the fake
mistresses before conceding that he had fabricated them.
Hunter wrote that Edwards confessed to having the other
affairs but that he led her to believe that she was the last.
Hunter blames Elizabeth Edwards for driving John Edwards to
cheat. She describes Elizabeth Edwards in unflattering terms,
calling her "crazy," "venomous," and a "witch on wheels."
Hunter said she regretted allowing John Edwards' political
aide, Andrew Young, to publicly claim paternity for the daughter
Edwards had fathered.
"Of all the things that happened in my relationship with
Johnny the thing that I regret the most is going along with this
stupid idea and allowing this lie to go public," Hunter wrote,
according to ABC News.
Edwards eventually admitted the child was his.
Hunter later sued Young over ownership of a video of her
having sex with Edwards, which in her book she says she filmed
at Edwards' request while traveling with him in Uganda.
Hunter said she wrote the book to provide her now 4-year-old
daughter, Frances Quinn, with a truthful public account of "how
she came into the world."
She writes that Edwards is involved in their daughter's life
but does not shed much light on the current status of their
relationship.
"I really have no idea what will happen with us," she wrote,
according to ABC News. "The jury is still out. But I can
honestly say that the ending is of no concern to me anymore. The
love is here. And as sappy as it may sound, I love living in
love."
(Reporting By Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)