GREENSBORO, North Carolina Jurors deciding whether former U.S. Senator John Edwards broke federal election laws while running for president asked for 20 more pieces of evidence on Thursday, suggesting their fifth day of deliberations is likely not their last.

Jurors have nearly four weeks of testimony to consider as they determine whether Edwards, 58, conspired to use more than $900,000 from two supporters to conceal his pregnant mistress, Rielle Hunter, as he chased the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

Many of the government trial exhibits requested by the jury on Thursday detailed the private plane flights and fancy accommodations paid by Edwards' campaign finance chairman Fred Baron for Hunter and a political aide during the campaign.

Hunter, ex-aide Andrew Young and his family embarked on a months-long trek to evade the media that included stays in Florida, Colorado and California after Young falsely claimed paternity of the baby that Edwards fathered with Hunter.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles asked the 12 jurors if they would like to have all of the exhibits at their disposal.

"Sounds like a great idea," a male juror said as other members of the panel nodded.

Prosecutors said Edwards sought money from Baron and heiress Rachel "Bunny" Mellon to protect his political image. But the defense argued the donor payments were personal gifts intended to keep his cancer-stricken wife, Elizabeth, from learning he had fathered a child with Hunter. Elizabeth Edwards died in 2010.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict to convict the Democrats' 2004 vice presidential nominee of charges including conspiring to solicit the money, receiving more than the $2,300 allowed from any one donor, and failing to report the payments as contributions.

Edwards faces possible prison time and fines if he is found guilty in a case legal experts have said could expand the definition of what qualifies as campaign contributions.

