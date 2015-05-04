(Adds FERC comment, other details, paragraphs 2-4, 8-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed
on Monday to review the legality of an Obama administration
regulation aimed at encouraging efficiency in the electricity
market by having electrical grid operators pay users to reduce
consumption at peak times.
The court said it will hear an appeal filed by the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking to reverse a May
2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit that threw out the rule. The regulation, aimed
at improving grid reliability and encouraging clean energy,
remains in effect as the litigation continues.
FERC chairman Norman Bay said in a statement that the
program is "important to the nation's competitive wholesale
electricity markets and reliable electric service."
The regulation concerns what FERC calls "demand-response,"
which is when, in an attempt to manage demand for electricity,
regional electrical grid operators agree to pay electricity
users to cut consumption at peak times.
The brief court order noted that Justice Samuel Alito will
be recused in the case, meaning only eight justices will
participate. The court did not give a reason.
The Electric Power Supply Association, other trade groups
that represent utilities and PPL Corp challenged the
regulation. They would lose out if the regulation is allowed to
stay intact because it is likely to reduce demand for
electricity generation.
Some utilities and companies like EnerNOC Inc that
have developed products to help customers lower electricity
usage had backed the government's appeal, as did companies like
aluminum producer Alcoa Inc that can benefit from the
payments.
Environmental groups also back the rule, saying it helps
promote renewable energy sources and reduce air pollution by
making the electricity market more flexible and limiting demand
for electricity generation.
The case does not directly affect the Obama administration's
separate plan to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.
The 2011 FERC order set the methodology that wholesalers had
to use to calculate the compensation, saying it must be the same
as the payments made to electricity generators.
The appeals court said FERC, as a federal agency, had no
authority to do so because "demand-response" is an issue that
should be dealt with by state regulators.
The Electric Power Supply Association's members include
Exelon Corp and Dynegy Inc. Also challenging the
regulation is utility group Edison Electric Institute, which
represents such companies as Entergy Corp and Southern
Company.
The court will hear arguments and rule on the matter in its
next term, which begins in October and ends in June 2016.
The two related cases are FERC v. Electric Power Supply
Association, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-840 and EnerNOC Inc v.
Energy Power Supply Association, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-841.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)