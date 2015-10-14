WASHINGTON Oct 14 Conservative U.S. Supreme
Court justices on Wednesday expressed doubt about whether the
Obama administration had the authority to issue a regulation
aimed at encouraging efficiency in the electricity market by
having electrical grid operators pay users to reduce consumption
at peak times.
The court heard oral arguments in an appeal filed by the
U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking to reverse a
May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit that threw out the rule. The regulation, aimed
at improving grid reliability, lowering costs and encouraging
clean energy, remains in effect as the litigation continues.
