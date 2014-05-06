WASHINGTON May 6 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected an industry challenge to the Obama administration's renewable fuel standards for 2013.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected several legal arguments raised by Monroe Energy LLC. Other challenges to the rule have not yet been ruled upon, the court noted.

The standards require increasing amounts of biofuels to be blended into U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)