WASHINGTON, June 9 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected an industry and state challenge to the Obama administration's proposal to curb carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the various lawsuits objecting to the plan were premature because the regulation has not yet been finalized. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Doina Chiacu)