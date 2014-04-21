By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 21
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to review a ruling against Exxon Mobil Corp
that ordered the company to pay $105 million in damages
for polluting New York City's groundwater with a toxic gasoline
additive.
The decision not to hear the case leaves intact a July 2
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld the judgment.
In 2009, a jury concluded that Exxon contaminated water
supply wells when the additive, methyl tertiary butyl ether
(MTBE), leaked from its underground storage tanks in the borough
of Queens.
The appeals court rejected Exxon's arguments that it was
required to use the additive under the federal Clean Air Act. An
oxygen-containing substance that is added to gasoline to promote
more complete combustion and reduce air pollution, MTBE was one
of several additives recommended by regulators to reduce
emissions.
It has now largely been phased out of the U.S. fuel supply
because of its danger to groundwater.
New York City claimed Exxon went ahead and used the chemical
in the 1980s through the first half of the 2000s despite
warnings from its own scientists and engineers that it could be
harmful in areas that relied on groundwater for drinking.
MTBE has been identified as an animal carcinogen and a
possible human carcinogen and causes water to smell foul and
taste bad.
The water wells in southeast Queens that were contaminated
serve as a backup supply for the city's drinking water when the
reservoirs upstate go offline because of repairs or droughts.
The New York case was intended serve as a bellwether case to
provide guidance for other MTBE complaints that have been
brought around the country.
The case is Exxon Mobil v. City of New York, U.S. Supreme
Court, 13-842.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; additional reporting by Mica
Rosenberg; Editing by Will Dunham)