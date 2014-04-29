(Adds details, regulatory context)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Supreme Court
handed President Barack Obama a victory on Tuesday by upholding
a federal environmental regulation requiring some states to
limit pollution that contributes to unhealthy air in neighboring
states.
By a 6-2 vote, the court said the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency acted reasonably in requiring 28 states to
reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants of sulfur dioxide
and nitrogen oxides, which can lead to soot and smog.
Writing for the majority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called
the EPA rule a cost-effective way to allocate responsibility for
emission reductions among upwind states, and that the EPA need
not consider each state's proportionate responsibility for the
emissions in question.
The regulation in question is viewed by industry and
conservative critics in Congress as part of what they call the
Obama administration's "war on coal" because of the pollution
controls it imposes primarily on coal plants.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit threw out the regulation in an August 2012 ruling. The
Obama administration appealed, prompting Tuesday's ruling that
reversed the lower court decision. Some related litigation on
the EPA rule is still pending in the appeals court and will now
move forward.
The rule does not address greenhouse gases, which are the
subject of the administration's separate effort to address
climate change. Nevertheless, the additional financial burdens
on aging coal plants, which are the biggest source of carbon
dioxide, could put pressure on some facilities to shut down
earlier than planned, legal experts say.
"Today's decision appears to sanction EPA's subversion of
the primary responsibility Congress delegated to the states
under the Clean Air Act," said Hal Quinn, president of the
National Mining Association, one of the groups that challenged
the regulation.
A spokesman for Republican Texas Attorney General Greg
Abbott, who also challenged the rule, said the regulation is a
"job-killer in Texas."
Several major utilities and coal firms, including Southern
Company and Peabody Energy, were represented in the
litigation by the Utility Air Regulatory Group, an umbrella
organization.
The impact of Tuesday's ruling could be somewhat limited by
the fact the EPA has since issued a separate regulation aimed at
curbing emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants from
coal plants. Experts say it is likely to have a bigger role than
the rule upheld on Tuesday in encouraging utilities to close
older plants. A federal appeals court in Washington upheld the
regulation in a ruling earlier this month. [ID: nL2N0N70T9]
'GOOD NEIGHBOR'
Ginsburg and the high court's other liberal justices were
joined in the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice
Anthony Kennedy, both Republican appointees. Justice Samuel
Alito, another Republican appointee, recused himself from the
case for undisclosed reasons.
Ginsburg called the rule a "permissible, workable, and
equitable interpretation" of the "good neighbor" provision of
the federal Clean Air Act.
This provision limits cross-border emissions that make it
harder for downwind states to comply with federal air quality
standards, or national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS).
Ginsburg said the agency "must have leeway in fulfilling its
statutory mandate."
Justice Antonin Scalia dissented, joined by Justice Clarence
Thomas. Both are conservative appointees of Republican
presidents.
Scalia took the relatively unusual step of reading a lengthy
summary of his strongly worded opinion in the courtroom. He said
the majority effectively rewrote the Clean Air Act provision. He
called it a "Look Ma, no hands!" approach.
"Today's decision feeds the uncontrolled growth of the
administrative state at the expense of government by the
people," Scalia said in his remarks from the bench.
'RESOUNDING VICTORY'
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said the Supreme Court win
validated the agency's broader efforts to protect public health.
"Today's Supreme Court decision is a resounding victory for
public health and a key component of EPA's efforts to make sure
all Americans have clean air to breathe," McCarthy said in a
statement.
The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on a second
challenge to EPA rulemaking. In that case, the court is weighing
one part of the agency's first wave of regulations aimed at
curbing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate
change.
The two consolidated cases are EPA v. EME Homer City
Generation and American Lung Association v. EME Homer City
Generation, U.S. Supreme Court, 12-1182 and 11-1183.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici, Jonathan Stempel and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Howard Goller, Grant McCool and Gunna Dickson)