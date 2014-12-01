By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to revive a New York real estate developer's
lawsuit against the leaseholder of the destroyed World Trade
Center and two airlines seeking environmental cleanup costs
related to the Sept. 11, 2001 hijacked airliner attacks.
The court's refusal to hear the appeal filed by Cedar &
Washington Associates Ltd means an appeals court ruling
dismissing the lawsuit remains intact.
In 2008, the developer sued American Airlines, United
Airlines and parent companies American Airlines Group Inc
and United Continental Holdings, in addition to the Port
Authority of New York & New Jersey and Larry Silverstein,
leaseholder of the World Trade Center properties.
The developer sued the airlines because their planes,
hijacked by al Qaeda militants, were used to topple the World
Trade Center's twin towers.
Cedar & Washington Associates sought to recoup costs
associated with cleaning up asbestos, fiberglass and other
particles during the renovation of a 12-story apartment building
near the site in lower Manhattan where the twin towers were
destroyed.
In a May ruling, the 2nd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York said the attacks were an act of war, exempting defendants
of liability under a law enacted in 1980 to deal with
environmental and health risks caused by industrial pollution.
The federal Comprehensive Environmental Response,
Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) includes exceptions to
liability, including acts of war.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, at the
Pentagon outside Washington and in rural Pennsylvania.
The case is Cedar & Washington Associates LLC v. The Port
Authority of New York & New Jersey, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-239.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)