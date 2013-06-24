WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a challenge by oil and food industry groups to
sales of a higher blend of ethanol allowed by the Environmental
Protection Agency.
The U.S. ethanol industry, which mostly makes fuel from
corn, has pushed for E15, which contains 15 percent ethanol
versus the traditional blend containing 10 percent.
It celebrated when the EPA in 2011 expanded use of E15 to
cars built since the 2001 model year, which now comprise about
two-thirds of the cars on the road in the United States.
But the EPA's move angered the American Petroleum Institute,
the Grocery Manufacturers Association and other industry groups.
They filed a petition this year to the Supreme Court to overturn
a lower court's decision upholding sales of the higher blend.
Ethanol can cut into the profits of gasoline producers,
while food groups complain that ethanol use can raise grain and
meat prices. They blame ethanol for helping to push corn prices
to record levels during last year's drought, the worst in more
than 50 years.
During the drought, ethanol opponents petitioned the EPA to
temporarily waive the ethanol mandate. The food and refinery
groups also petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.
Circuit to overturn its earlier decision allowing E15. They lost
on both counts and petitioned the Supreme Court over the lower
court's decision.
Monday's decision disappointed the oil refining industry
which has also complained E15 can damage engines in boats,
outdoor equipment, and older cars.
"The Supreme Court's decision denies the petitioners their
day in court and will have negative repercussions for
consumers," said Charles Drevna, the president of the American
Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers industry group.
Ethanol groups applauded the rejection of the challenge. The
decision clears the way for more fuel options for U.S. drivers,
said Jeff Lautt, the CEO of POET, one of the world's largest
ethanol producers. "We think drivers deserve reliable choices at
the pump," he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Ros Krasny, Bernard
Orr)