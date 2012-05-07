NEW YORK May 7 Canadian supermodel Linda
Evangelista and French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault
reached a child-support settlement on Monday following two days
of tense, often personal court testimony last week in Manhattan.
Lawyers for both parties declined to disclose the
settlement. A lawyer for Evangelista called media reports that
she sought $46,000 a month as a misunderstanding, but
acknowledged she was seeking a "substantial" sum to raise their
5-year-old son.
Both parties agreed to return to court on Tuesday to
finalize the agreement.
"Everybody's glad, for the sake of the child, that it's
done," David Aronson, attorney for Pinault, told reporters
outside of court.
The model and Pinault walked out of the courtroom together,
whispering. The scene was a stark contrast to last week's trial,
when Evangelista barely acknowledged Pinault and shot him icy
glances during opening arguments.
Evangelista, 46, and Pinault, 49, had been embroiled in a
contentious child-support trial over their son Augustin,
conceived during a brief liaison in late 2005.
Pinault testified to ending the relationship after learning
Evangelista was pregnant in early 2006. He denied a charge he
had asked her to terminate the pregnancy.
Augustin was born in October 2006. Within a year, Pinault
would father a child by actress Salma Hayek, named Valentina.
Hayek and Pinault married in 2009 in Paris, on Valentine's Day.
Pinault is chief executive of PPR, a multinational firm that
owns luxury brands including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. He is
worth about $3 billion, according to Aronson.
Last week, Evangelista's attorney, William Beslow, grilled
Pinault over his finances, the amount he spends on his other
children and about the gifts he'd given Augustin. Beslow had
argued Augustin was entitled to financial support on par with
Valentina.
Pinault acknowledged he had put his $12 million Los Angeles
home in a trust for Valentina to "reassure" Hayek that she and
their child would be taken care of should anything happen to
Pinault or to their relationship. Pinault fathered two children
by a previous wife before meeting Evangelista.
Last week's courtroom drama included a series of contentious
exchanges, including Pinault's acknowledgements that he "didn't
even know (Evangelista) very well" when she became pregnant.
Evangelista also gave a detailed account of her rise from a
50-cent-a-basket cherry picker in her Canadian hometown near
Niagara Falls to one of the most photographed faces in the
world.
