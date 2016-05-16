(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's appeal of a $236
million judgment against the oil company in a case brought by
the state of New Hampshire over groundwater contamination linked
to a gasoline additive.
The justices left in place the New Hampshire Supreme Court's
2015 ruling upholding the judgment by a jury that in 2013
spurned Exxon's claims that the contamination linked to its fuel
additive was not its fault but rather the fault of the local gas
stations and storage facilities that spilled it.
Exxon argued in its appeal that its due process rights were
violated because New Hampshire had not proved the company's
liability for the alleged pollution at each individual site.
The additive at the center of the case is called methyl
tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE. It is an oxygen-containing
substance that was added to gasoline to promote more complete
combustion and reduce air pollution.
It was one of several additives that had been recommended by
regulators to reduce emissions but has now largely been phased
out of the U.S. fuel supply because of the hazard it poses to
groundwater.
New Hampshire's lawsuit against Exxon, headquartered in
Irving, Texas, dates back to 2003.
State officials called the $236 million judgment the largest
MTBE-related verdict since states and other agencies began
making claims for remediation and other damages. Exxon said in
court papers it is the largest-ever jury verdict in New
Hampshire.
In 2014, Exxon also appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court a
$105 million jury verdict in favor of New York City over MTBE
contamination, but the court declined to hear the case.
The case is Exxon Mobil v. New Hampshire, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 15-933.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)