By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices
expressed a desire on Wednesday to reel in the federal
government for prosecuting a Florida fisherman under a
white-collar crime law for disposing of undersized red grouper
fish while he was under investigation.
During a one-hour oral argument in the case, a majority of
the court seemed inclined to rule in favor of fisherman John
Yates. But it remained unclear how the justices would write such
a ruling, with some not appearing to buy his arguments hook,
line and sinker.
Yates could have faced a 20-year prison sentence after being
convicted under a records-keeping provision of the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley Act, passed by Congress to guard against
corporate fraud of the sort committed by companies including
Enron Corp and WorldCom Inc.
He was ultimately sentenced to 30 days in prison.
Several justices appeared concerned that the U.S. Justice
Department interpreted the law too broadly. It penalizes the
destruction, concealment or covering up of "any record, document
or tangible object."
Justice Anthony Kennedy joked that if Congress had wanted
the law to cover more than just white-collar fraud, it could
have been called the "Sarbanes-Oxley-Grouper Act."
The case began in August 2007 when officials measured fish
on Yates's boat and found that 72 were smaller than permitted,
violating federal fishing regulations.
A crew member testified at trial that Yates ordered him to
throw the undersized fish overboard and replace them with larger
ones. Yates later told officials they were the same fish that
had been inspected earlier.
The justices were critical of the Justice Department's
decision to prosecute Yates. Justice Antonin Scalia wondered
"what kind of mad prosecutor would try to send this guy up for
20 years?"
Justice Samuel Alito also took the bait, saying the law
gives the government license to prosecute over seemingly
"trivial matters."
Along similar lines, Chief Justice John Roberts said the
prosecution made it appear the government viewed Yates as "a mob
boss or something."
Justice Elena Kagan indicated she might be satisfied that
the law was intended to cover a wide range of conduct, saying
its broad language "shows that it's not just about corporate
fraud."
The court could tackle the problem by ruling the law applies
only to record-keeping in the corporate context, meaning Yates
would be off the hook. Such a decision could mirror a case from
June in which the court ruled that a Pennsylvania woman could
not be convicted under a chemical weapons law for trying to
poison her husband's pregnant lover.
Yates, who lives in Holmes Beach south of Tampa, was
convicted in 2011 on two of three charges, including one under
the record-keeping provision. Even if Yates wins before the
Supreme Court, his conviction on the other count of preventing
the government from taking custody of the fish would remain
intact.
In August 2013, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld his conviction.
A decision is due by the end of June.
The case is United States v. Yates, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-7451.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)