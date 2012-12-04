WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Tuesday that the federal government may be required to pay
damages when it releases water from a dam that causes temporary
flooding for a property owner downstream.
The case addressed the politically charged issue of when
government activity that affects private property constitutes a
"taking" that requires payment to a landowner. Under the 5th
Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the government must pay
owners of private property that it takes for public purposes.
Writing for a unanimous court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
said temporary flooding of private land by the government is
"not categorically exempt" from liability under the 5th
Amendment's Takings Clause.
There is "no solid grounding in precedent for setting
flooding apart from all other government intrusions on
property," Ginsburg wrote.
The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, which operated the
23,000-acre Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area,
had complained about water releases by the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers from the Clearwater Dam in Missouri, about 115 miles
(185 km) upstream.
It claimed that releases between 1993 and 1998 led to six
years of flooding, causing the death or weakening of nearly 18
million board feet of timber and making it harder to operate.
A federal judge awarded $5.7 million for lost timber and to
regenerate forestry, but the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of
Appeals overturned that award in March 2011, saying the flooding
was only temporary and required no compensation.
The government had argued that the releases had only
incidental consequences, and that it had the right to balance
the "benefits and burdens" of such releases, which could also be
used to protect crops or avert flooding in specific areas.
The Supreme Court cautioned that its ruling was not meant to
"credit all, or even many, such claims." Rather, lower courts
would have to weigh numerous factors in deciding whether to
award landowners compensation for temporary flooding, including
the degree to which the damage was intended or foreseeable,
recurring or severe.
The commission's appeal was supported by a variety of
advocates for fish, forestry and wildlife groups, as well as
private property advocates. Justice Elena Kagan recused herself
from the case, likely because she worked on the case in her
former role as U.S. solicitor general.
The case is Arkansas Game & Fish Commission v. U.S., U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 11-597.
