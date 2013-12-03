By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON
voiced skepticism on Tuesday about whether an airline customer
could sue after being thrown out of a frequent flyer program.
Some of the nine justices expressed sympathy for consumers
potentially being unfairly treated by airlines but, during an
hourlong oral argument, the majority appeared concerned that a
ruling for the flyer, Rabbi Binyomin Ginsberg, could upset the
federal system for regulating airlines.
The federal Airline Deregulation Act says states have no say
in regulating the price, route or service of an air carrier.
The law is relevant to the case because when Ginsberg sued
Northwest Airlines Corp, which ceased operations in 2010 after
merging with Delta Air Lines Inc, he claimed breach of
contract under Minnesota state law, which includes good faith
and fair dealing requirements.
Ginsberg, an educator from Minnesota who travels widely and
leads tours as part of his work, sued in 2009, saying he and his
wife were thrown out of the program a year earlier for filing
too many service complaints.
He said the airline told him it took action in part because
he allegedly sought compensation after booking reservations on
full flights, knowing he would be bumped to another flight.
Ginsberg said his complaints involved only a small
proportion of the flights he took on Northwest and were limited
to such issues as long waits for luggage and not being notified
about flight cancellations. Northwest said he filed 24
complaints and that the contract allowed it to terminate
membership for abuse of the program at its sole discretion.
A federal judge in California dismissed Ginsberg's lawsuit,
which he filed as a possible class action on behalf of others
who might have been treated the same way. The judge said
Ginsberg's claims were barred by the federal aviation law.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
disagreed with the judge, reviving the lawsuit in a July 2012
ruling on the basis that Ginsberg's contractual claim was
unrelated to the price, route or service.
FEDERAL AIRLINE ACT
Based on Tuesday's argument, the Supreme Court is likely to
find that the lawsuit cannot proceed because of the federal law,
known as the ADA.
"The whole purpose of the ADA was to pre-empt state laws ...
to deregulate airlines," Justice Antonin Scalia said.
Justice Stephen Breyer raised similar concerns about the 50
states using contract law to regulate airline prices.
"If you allow that, you're going to have worse than we ever
had. It'll be 50 different system," he said.
Justice Elena Kagan appeared most sympathetic to Ginsberg's
plight, noting that most frequent flyer program members expect
the airline to provide discounted fares in return for a
customer's participation.
Without the promise from the airline, "I don't think I would
be spending all this time up in the air on your planes," she
told the airline's lawyer, Paul Clement.
Based on questions raised by Breyer and Justice Samuel
Alito, the court is unlikely to decide whether a similar type of
claim that involved air miles that were earned and spent on
other services, such as hotels of car rentals, would be barred
as a result of the aviation law.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and
the administration of President Barack Obama sided with the
airline in the case.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
The case is Northwest v. Ginsberg, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-462.