By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday allowed class action claims to move forward against U.S.
Foods Inc over alleged overbilling of customers.
The court declined to hear the company's appeal of a ruling
that allowed the lawsuit filed on behalf of 75,000 of the food
distribution company's customers to go ahead.
In August, the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals upheld a district judge's decision to certify the class
action claims. Monday's Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for
those claims to proceed in lower courts.
The plaintiffs say the company violated the federal
racketeering statute by inflating the costs of the food it
purchased from suppliers before selling to customers.
US Foods distributes to restaurants, hotels, hospitals,
schools and other institutions.
The U.S. government already has made similar claims against
the company under the federal False Claims Act. In 2010, US
Foods agreed to pay $30 million to settle the case.
In December, Sysco Corp said it intended to purchase
the company for $3.5 billion.
The case is US Foods Inc v. Catholic Healthcare West, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 13-873.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Lisa Von Ahn)