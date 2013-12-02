WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sent a $470 million tax dispute between Ford Motor Co
and the Internal Revenue Service back to a lower court for
further review.
The justices threw out a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
ruling in favor of the government and asked the court to take a
second look at the case.
Ford had been credited for overpaying certain taxes dating
back to 1983. Ford argued its overpayments were essentially a
loan to the IRS that should have accrued interest.
Ford was denied a $470 million interest payment by a
Michigan district court in 2010. The U.S. appeals court ruled
against Ford in December 2012.
In an unsigned opinion issued on Monday, the Supreme Court
said the government had raised a new argument in its legal
papers that the appeals court had not had a chance to review
when it decided the case.
In support of Ford's petition for a hearing, the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce said the Sixth Circuit ruling would make it
easier for the government to withhold money owed to businesses.
The case is Ford Motor Co v United States, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-113.