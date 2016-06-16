BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out an appeals court ruling that went against hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc over whether it has to face a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the government in a case arising from a Massachusetts woman's death at a mental health facility.
As part of the 8-0 decision, the high court sent the case back to a lower court, saying the lawsuit could still go ahead. The court did not definitively decide whether the parents of Yarushka Rivera, who suffered a fatal seizure in 2009 at age 19, can pursue the lawsuit against the company that they filed under the False Claims Act, a federal law that allows individuals to make claims that the federal government has been defrauded. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.