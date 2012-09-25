WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider an appeal by fund manager Marc Gabelli, who accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of waiting too long to bring a civil case accusing him of letting a client engage in so-called market timing.

Gabelli, a former portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds LLC, and Bruce Alpert, a former chief operating officer for the funds, had been accused by the SEC of letting Britain's Folkes Asset Management, now known as Headstart Advisers Ltd, secretly conduct hundreds of market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund between 1999 and 2002.

The SEC, however, did not sue until April 2008, when Gabelli Funds agreed to pay $16 million to settle related charges.