* Fund executives accused of allowing market-timing
* Court weighs when statute of limitations starts to run
* SEC says clock should start when fraud is uncovered
By Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday appeared poised to curtail the power of the top federal
securities regulator to seek civil penalties after exceeding the
usual time limit for fraud investigations.
In oral argument, justices from across the ideological
spectrum sharply questioned a government lawyer arguing for the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over how to interpret a
law requiring the agency to seek such penalties within five
years.
The case involved whether the SEC waited too long to sue
mutual fund manager Marc Gabelli and his colleague Bruce Alpert,
chief operating officer of Gabelli Funds LLC, and accused them
of not disclosing a client's questionable trades.
Gabelli and Alpert, who both denied wrongdoing, said the
five-year clock starts to tick when the alleged wrongful act
occurred, while the SEC said it starts only when it is
reasonably able to detect fraud.
A victory for the SEC could help it pursue particularly
complex investigations that require more time, including
litigation stemming from the housing meltdown and the 2008
global financial crisis.
Jeffrey Wall, a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer arguing
for the SEC, struggled at oral argument to cite cases supporting
what he called the commission's "fairly modern" position.
"Why is it that you don't have any cases?" Justice Elena
Kagan, one of the court's more liberal members, said. "This is
obviously an old statute.... The government, which has not
asserted this power for 200 years, is now coming in and saying,
'We want it.'"
Justice Antonin Scalia, from the court's conservative wing,
also criticized the SEC's position.
"This is brand-new assertion by the government," he told
Wall. "Is there much difference between the rule you are arguing
for and a rule that there is no statute of limitations?"
IMPACT ON OTHER AGENCIES
Because the five-year deadline also applies in other
contexts, a defeat for the SEC could make it harder for agencies
such as the Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security
Administration to pursue a variety of civil litigation.
But Justice Stephen Breyer questioned why the government
should be allowed to seek civil penalties, on top of the
ill-gotten gains it can still pursue after five years lapse.
"It seems to me to have enormous consequences for the
government suddenly to try to assert a quasi-criminal penalty
and abolish the statute of limitations, I mean, in a vast set of
cases," he said.
Lewis Liman, a lawyer for Gabelli and Alpert, said the SEC's
position would effectively "override" the clear language that
Congress provided in crafting the deadline.
"That five-year period in the securities laws puts a premium
on the SEC acting promptly," he said. "This statute has been on
the books for quite a long time, and it is notable that agencies
have not urged that interpretation."
MARKET-TIMING
In Tuesday's case, the SEC had contended that from 1999 to
2002, Gabelli and Alpert let a firm now known as Headstart
Advisers Ltd conduct hundreds of "market-timing" trades, which
involve rapid trading to exploit market or price inefficiencies.
The practice, while not illegal, is considered improper. It
gained notoriety in September 2003 when then-New York Attorney
General Eliot Spitzer began to challenge it.
But the SEC did not sue Gabelli and Alpert until April 2008,
nearly five years later, and more than five years after it said
the last market-timing trade occurred.
The SEC had prevailed before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in August 2011, where U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff
wrote for the court that the regulator could not have reasonably
uncovered the market timing until Spitzer's probe became known.
Kagan on Tuesday questioned this logic.
"The government had decided not to go after market timers,"
she said. "And it changed its decision when a state attorney
general decided to do it, and it embarrassed them."
Robert Anello, a litigation partner at Morvillo, Abramowitz,
Grand, Iason, Anello & Bohrer who is not involved in the case
but attended Tuesday's oral argument, said the questioning
suggested that some justices believed the SEC was overreaching.
"The justices are very concerned that the expansion the SEC
is asking for could have ramifications that are difficult to
access," he said. "If that kind of expansion is going to be
done, it should be done by an act of Congress."
A decision is expected by the end of June.
The case is Gabelli et al v. SEC, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-1274.