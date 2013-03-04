By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Monday to consider whether two professional gamblers
can pursue a lawsuit against a U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration officer after their winnings were confiscated by
him at an airport.
On Aug. 8, 2006, Gina Fiore and Keith Gipson were switching
planes in Atlanta following a gambling trip when they were
detained by several DEA agents. The gamblers were carrying a
total of $97,000 in cash.
The agents - including Anthony Walden, the only one
identified by name and the only one involved in the Supreme
Court case - seized the cash based on the suspicion that it may
have been connected to drug transactions.
Fiore and Gipson later sued Walden and the other,
unidentified agents in federal court in Nevada, claiming their
Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and
seizures had been violated.
Their winnings were eventually returned.
The legal issue in the case is whether the Nevada court had
jurisdiction to hear a case that solely concerned conduct that
took place in Georgia. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the gamblers.
A decision is expected in the court's next term, which
begins in October and runs until June 2014.
The case is Walden v. Fiore, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-574.